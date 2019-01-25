Doctor warns back pain with fever a sepsis risk

By Ou Su-mei and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

People with chronic back pain or sciatica should immediately visit a clinic or hospital if they develop a fever, as delay could lead to sepsis, a doctor at Diajia Lee General Hospital in Taichung said.

A 54 year-old man surname Lee (李) was admitted to the hospital complaining of lower back pain so severe that he could barely stand straight or walk, physician Chang Ti-sheng (張?生) said.

The results of a magnetic resonance imaging test and other exams showed elevated blood sugar and white blood cell levels, and inflammation in the lower back, with the area around the 4th and 5th cervical vertebrae showing stenosis and jaundice, he said.

A paraspinal infection, which is rare, was the diagnoisis, Chang said.

Chang recommended immediate surgery, as he was concerned that Lee would experience septic shock, he said.

During surgery, abscesses were discovered near the area of infection that showed signs of progressive sepsis, but Lee recovered well after interbody fusion surgery, Chang said.

Chang said he suspected Lee contracted the infection during an acupuncture session.