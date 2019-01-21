INTERVIEW: New DPP chairman says party must win next year

Liberty Times (LT): What challenges is the DPP facing? How does your role differ from that of previous party chairs?

Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰): My term ends on May 19 next year. When it comes to the party, the “people problem” is the most difficult to solve. I need to fulfill a job and mission that have no bounds within a limited time. I need to act fast and race against time.

Views among the Taiwanese public differ widely. Many issues see people express highly polarized opinions on social media. For example: Should former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) be pardoned or jailed? Should the DPP partner with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) or avoid interaction?

Taipei deputy mayor Chen Chin-jun (陳景峻) of the DPP campaigned for Ko in the run-up to the local elections on Nov. 24 last year. Should he be punished?

On any issue there are strong, polarized views. There is no middle ground, yet we have to find a feasible path out of the division. That is a formidable obstacle the DPP has to confront.

LT: What is the DPP’s strategy for next year’s elections, and how will it deal with potential challenges presented by the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) hold on local governments and electoral interference by China?

Cho: We have to face these issues whenever we formulate policy. After the local elections, everyone was of the mindset that the DPP had lost. After the KMT won so many municipalities, it brought up the “1992 consensus,” believing that the public had approved of it.

However, in his speech on the 40th anniversary of Beijing’s “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan,” Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) reduced the “1992 consensus” to its true essence [as a means to seek unification]. I will tell you my thoughts on the “1992 consensus.”

We do not accept the “1992 consensus” — it does not exist. There is no room for doubt, so we need to address how to address the problems that it creates from a perspective that prioritizes Taiwan and most benefits the nation.

The election results in no way mean that Taiwanese want to sacrifice the nation’s sovereignty, democracy and freedoms in exchange for economic benefit. I believe Taiwan is sovereign and strong.

However, with the outcome in mind, we cannot simply focus 100 percent on politics and neglect the economy. The DPP must find a balance. Improving the economy is of prime importance.

If the government does these things, it will win the public’s trust. If it does not, people will look for help from the outside, which could turn external forces into an invading power.

LT: How will the DPP interact with Ko from now on? If Ko and his allies were to compete against the DPP next year, how would the party respond?

Cho: Whoever wants to run has the right to do so. We will try to at least ensure that the energy of those who hold similar values is not dispersed. We hold the central government and do not have any bargaining space. We must secure the hold of local forces on the central government and our advantage in the legislature.

Only if we secure political power and the legislature would we have the right and ability to promote Taiwan’s progressive values. Maintaining the hold of pro-localization forces on the central government is of paramount importance.

Many people say that the DPP should not continue flirting with Ko, while others say it must embrace Ko. I believe that anything, including collaboration between the national government and municipalities, is up for discussion, as long as it does not impede the country’s overall goals.