Owners urged to keep pets warm

By Hsu Li-chuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Kaohsiung-based veterinarians have recommended that pet owners keep their animals warm, as cold weather was forecast for the next few days.

Cats and dogs common in Taiwan prefer temperatures from 20°C to 30°C, Jonghsin Animal Hospital’s 16th Agricultural Zone Branch veterinarians said, adding that while their fur is usually enough to keep cats and dogs warm, those that are old, short-haired, small or have chronic health issues could be more vulnerable to the cold.

A cat or dog that is uncomfortable in the cold could quiver or become lethargic, while signs of severe distress include weakness, stiff muscles, slowed breathing and heartbeat, and even loss of consciousness, they said.

Owners should provide indoor heating or an outside shelter, they said, adding that heat pads for beds should be wrapped in blankets or towels to avoid contact burns.

Tropic fish require heated tanks, while carp or goldfish are adapted for cold weather and do not need special attention, except during particularly severe drops in temperature, they said.

The optimal temperature for rays is 28°C to 32°C, 25°C to 28°C for small freshwater subtropical or tropical fish of the Characidae family, and 22°C to 26°C for goldfish, they said, adding that people should do research before buying fish.

Fish tank heaters must be the correct size and meet the requirements of the fish, while submersible heaters must be sleeved and placed at an angle to discourage bottom-dwelling fish from attaching themselves to it, they said.

Owners should warm the environment for a bird that persistently fluffs its feathers, tucks its head behind its neck, quivers or remains in its nest, they said, adding that a vet visit is necessary if the situation does not improve.

Juvenile and fledgling birds’ warmth requirements vary by species and heaters should not emit light to avoid disturbing their sleep, they said.

Many reptiles do not need to hibernate in winter if there is sufficient warmth, they said, adding that reptiles sometimes die in hibernation and the process should be avoided if possible.

For turtles, having artificial light and warmth through the winter encourages shell health, the vets said.

Enclosures for reptiles should have the same warmth and humidity as their natural environment, they said.

Heat stones or pads should be used with care to prevent overheating, while heat lamps should be kept at safe distances, they said.

Pet mice or rabbits that are too cold will seek small spaces to curl up in, they said, adding that their abdomens would be cold to the touch if the temperature is too low.

Healthy hamsters prefer temperatures of about 20°C and shredded paper towels, paper-based padding or cotton balls are appropriate materials for nests, they said.

However, socks and other fabric that could collect lint should be avoided for hamster habitats, as the animals can become entangled or sustain cuts from lint, which are potentially fatal, the vets said.

Hamster living spaces can be heated with 40-watt or 100-watt heat lamps, depending on the space, but the device should be kept in a corner of the cage to create hot and cold zones, which is important to prevent the animals overheating, they said.

Rabbits should be kept warm if temperatures fall below 18°C and owners should not shave their winter coats, they said.