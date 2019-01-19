Primary school gifted industrial fan

By Yang Chin-cheng and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Guantian Elementary School in Tainan on Wednesday received an industrial-grade ceiling fan for its student activities center.

The fan was donated by Lee Mao-tun, chairman of Kingston Rotary Vane Air Compressor (金士盾科技), which developed the device.

With a diameter of 7.3m, the fan is large enough to cool the space of more than 300 ping (992m2) on its own, school officials said at a ceremony to mark the donation.

The fan, which costs about NT$200,000, provides ventilation, reduces heat and conserves energy, they said.

It can help the school lower its electricity bill and make the space more comfortable for students to learn and exercise in, they added.

Although the center is equipped with air conditioners, due to high energy costs, they are only used when absolutely necessary, the officials said.

The school long relied on small electric fans positioned in the corners of the center to cool the space, they said.

The ceiling fan would improve the learning environment, school principal Wang Chuan-hsing (王全興) said, calling it the best gift the school could have received before the Lunar New Year.

The fan is highly energy-efficient, only consuming about NT$20 per day in electricity, Lee said, adding that most buyers are factories or farmers.

He donated the device at the suggestion of his friend Chiu Hsien-chin (邱顯進), he said, adding that his wife was born in Guantian District (官田), where the school is located.