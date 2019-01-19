CPBL match fixer Wu Chien-pao arrested in Manila

Staff writer, with CNA, Manila

Wu Chien-pao (吳健保), a former council speaker in what was then Tainan County who was convicted of fixing professional baseball games, was arrested in the Philippines after fleeing Taiwan years ago, local police said on Thursday.

Wu, 69, was apprehended on Wednesday by law enforcement agents from the two countries at a villa in Subic Bay, a member of the Philippine task force said on condition of anonymity.

Wu was being held at the Bicutan detention center in Taguig City in Metro Manila pending extradition to Taiwan, the officer said.

The arrest was carried out in a collaborative effort between law enforcement officers from the two countries, the source said, adding that the Criminal Investigation Bureau asked for assistance from its Philippine counterparts to capture the fugitive after receiving a tip several months ago regarding his whereabouts.

Wu had been hiding in the area since late 2014, when a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to show up to serve his prison term in September of that year, a Taiwanese businessman based in Subic Bay said.

Wu kept a low profile, living in a factory owned by a friend in the Philippines, the businessman said.

Wu seldom left the area and it was an open secret that he was in hiding, the businessman said, adding that Wu would visit local casinos.

The former politician fled to the Philippines after he was convicted of intimidation and fraud, and sentenced to five years, five months in prison by the Taiwan High Court, which rejected an appeal.

Wu and several high-profile players were accused of involvement in fixing Chinese Professional Baseball League games by colluding with illegal gambling syndicates, starting from the 2006 season.

In June 2011, the New Taipei District Court sentenced Wu, 35 players and gang members to prison terms ranging from 15 days to seven years, saying they had been part of a scheme to entice players to throw games with offers of money and sex, or threats of violence.

In an appeal at the High Court, Wu’s sentence was increased due to a bad attitude during the trial.

The verdict cannot be appealed.