INTERVIEW: DPP needs to reclaim public’s trust: Lin

Liberty Times (LT): How do you think the DPP should respond to its losses in the elections? What will it take for Taiwanese to accept the DPP again?

Lin Yu-chang (林右昌): The DPP has unarguably contributed to Taiwan’s democratization. However, there had been three transitions of power and two DPP administrations, including the one in 2016, when the DPP controlled both the executive and the legislative branches of government.

Most of the public feels that they do not owe the DPP anymore. People under 25 are not familiar with the democracy activists of the past. Democracy is in their blood and it is their way of life. It would not help the party to harp on to young people about values they already have; there is no motivating power in that.

The DPP needs to reclaim the trust of the public. Most of all, the party must provide a clear-cut narrative and platform to tell the public about its values unequivocally.

Then, the party must convince the public that it understands the core issues and has the ability to address them. That would provide inspiration and make the DPP worthy of people’s expectations.

LT: What is the DPP’s strategy for next year’s presidential election? With the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) commanding a larger base, how did the DPP win in Keelung and Taoyuan in the local elections?

Lin: Winning elections in the past does not guarantee future victories. Keelung and Taoyuan were won firstly because we governed well, and secondly because the constituency trusted the candidates and the party; they strongly believed that they have good reasons to vote for us.

Take for example Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) comments about the “1992 consensus.” President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) defense of Taiwan’s sovereignty was supported by a large majority of the public. In terms of social media volume, the positive response [to Tsai] far exceeded the discussion about Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

As long as politicians handle major controversies skillfully, the DPP can rebuild its image and the public’s trust in Tsai.

LT: Xi said the “1992 consensus” means accepting Beijing’s “one country, two systems” model and unification with China, while Tsai said that those terms are unacceptable. How do you read Taiwanese’s views on the conflicting policies?

Lin: China does not acknowledge the existence of the Republic of China (ROC). This has prevented any progress being made in cross-strait relations. We acknowledge the People’s Republic of China, a nation that refuses to acknowledge us and threatens us with annihilation. Taiwanese will not accept China’s barbarism, even with the KMT in power.

The DPP has become the staunchest defender of the ROC. In the past, the KMT touted the “1992 consensus” when negotiating with the Chinese Communist Party. Now Xi has thrown it back in its face. There was no such thing as each side having its own interpretations of what “China” means. There is only Beijing’s “one China” principle, only the “one country, two systems” model, as dictated by China. Xi lifted the veil from the KMT’s lies.

Surely there can be enduring relations across the Taiwan Strait. However, before that, China needs to face the reality of Taiwan’s existence with honesty. Xi stepped on a red line for Taiwanese, precipitating Tsai’s approval in public opinion. China should not underestimate the will of Taiwanese to defend their freedom, democracy and the sovereign independence of their nation.