British parliamentary group praises Tsai’s response to Chinese president

Staff writer, with CNA, LONDON

The British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group on Thursday expressed support for President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) response to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) statement that unification with Taiwan is inevitable.

British Member of Parliament Nigel Evans and House of Lords Deputy Speaker Lord Rogan in a joint statement said that they wholly support Tsai’s firm position to bolster Taiwan as a full-fledged democracy, which shares the universal values of freedom, respect for human rights and the rule of law with the UK.

The vast majority of Taiwanese resolutely oppose the “one country, two systems” formula proposed by China, the group cochairs said.

The group said it regards any threat or intimidation from across the Taiwan Strait as irresponsible and hopes China would respect the firm commitment of Taiwan’s 23 million people to freedom and democracy.

The lawmakers said they are looking forward to both sides of the Strait having their voices heard at international forums such as the WHO and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

In a speech on Jan. 2 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China’s “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan,” Xi said that China is seeking “peaceful unification” with Taiwan, but would not rule out the option of military action.

The “one country, two systems” formula is the best approach to achieving unification, Xi added.

China must accept the reality of the existence of the Republic of China, respect the commitment of Taiwanese to freedom and democracy, resolve cross-strait differences peacefully and equitably, and negotiate with Taiwan’s government or government-sanctioned organizations, Tsai said in response.

The vast majority of Taiwanese resolutely oppose the “one country, two systems” formula, she said, calling that position the “Taiwan consensus.”

Representative to the UK David Lin (林永樂) thanked the group for its strong support of Taiwan in the international community.