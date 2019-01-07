‘Shinano’ train to run in Taiwan

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) is to launch a rail service tomorrow featuring a train redesigned to look like those used by Japan’s Shinano Railway as part of an agreement between the rail companies.

The TRA said that it signed a friendship agreement with Shinano Railway in March last year, pledging to work together to facilitate the event.

To promote railway tourism in Taiwan and Japan, Shinano Railway in November redecorated one of its 115-series trains to look like an EMU100 Tzuchiang Express, while the TRA did the opposite for one of its EMU500s.

The two railway operators also initiated a one-day pass exchange program, which is valid through March 31, the TRA said.

Travelers who present a used one-day pass for the TRA’s Jiji Branch Line can exchange it for a Shinano Railway Banzai two-day pass at any station in Japan with Shinano Railway services, the TRA said.

Likewise, people with tickets showing that they either departed from or arrived at Hualien Railway Station, or even have tickets bearing the Hualien Station stamp, can exchange them for a Banzai pass, it said.

Meanwhile, people with a used Banzai pass or a one-day pass between Nagano Prefecture’s Karuizawa and Nakano stations can exchange them for a one-day pass for use on TRA branch lines Pingsi-Shenao, Neiwan or Jiji, it said.

They must exchange the tickets at the Taipei Railway Station, Hsinchu Railway Station or the Ershuei Railway Station, the TRA said.

The TRA’s Shinano-decorated train is to depart from Changhua Railway Station at 10:11am tomorrow and travel to Jhunan (竹南) Railway Station in Miaoli County, the TRA said.