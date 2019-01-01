INTERVIEW: Taoyuan’s Cheng Wen-tsan talks victory and defeat

Liberty Times (LT):

With a national government that has been described as “ineffective,” how did you win over your Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) opponent by a large number of votes?

Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦): The main reason that I received 50,000 more votes than last time and won over KMT mayoral candidate Apollo Chen (陳學聖) by nearly 150,000 votes is probably because Chen did not relate to local voters.

I believe that simplifying municipal work so that all citizens can understand exactly what the city government does in terms of infrastructure and other efforts is crucial to earning voters’ approval. This is the “Cheng Wen-tsan model.” Chen launched smear campaigns every other day, but they proved useless.

The Taoyuan City Government during my previous term continued former [KMT] county commissioner John Wu’s (吳志揚) good policies — such as a youth employment center, a college recruitment fair, certification and learning centers, and subsidies for credit classes — and halted the incorrect ones.

Wu’s plan to elevate railway lines is the most obvious case. I believed that it was the second-best plan. Only by changing it to a 100-year plan to move the railways underground could it gain public approval.

LT: After President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) resigned as DPP chairperson, people within the DPP demanded that a member of the “middle generation” take over. Calls for you to take up the position were said to be the loudest. How did you go from choosing not to run for chairperson to endorsing Executive Yuan Secretary-General Cho Jung-tai’s (卓榮泰) candidacy?

Cheng: My main consideration was that municipal work consumes nearly 95 percent of my energy. I really could not divide my time between the functions. I and other “middle generation” party members rallied behind Cho’s candidacy to emphasize that we are willing to share the responsibility. Otherwise, the newly elected chairperson would feel alone. The seven of us came up with this “script” together.

After discussion, we agreed that it would be better for a “middle generation” member to step up. We also asked former Kaohsiung mayoral candidate Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) about his willingness [to run]. He turned us down, so we agreed to nominate Cho, who now needs to follow the DPP’s democratic process and be elected by party members.

LT: Why did the DPP incur such large losses in the elections? How can it learn from the experience and win back electoral support?

Cheng: In the elections, the DPP collapsed in Taichung, and Changhua and Yunlin counties. The tables were also turned against the DPP in Chiayi City and Kaohsiung. Although the party kept the Tainan mayorship, its mayoral candidate received considerably fewer votes than in previous elections.

After the elections, I proposed to reshuffle the Presidential Office, the Cabinet and the party to show that the DPP had reflected on the losses. Like Cho said, the “Han tide” [referring to Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) popularity supposedly influencing results far beyond that city] reflected the public’s dissatisfaction with many DPP policies. The party must ask itself why people went from liking the DPP to hating it.

I believe that the DPP’s most important task at the moment is to “clear the battlefield” quickly and eliminate some of the factors dragging it down. After all, the elections saw a shift in the electoral map because of the “Han tide,” which shows that people are dissatisfied with the DPP government’s administrative record of two-and-a-half years.