Chen Chi-mai said to eye DPP leadership run

By Peng Wan-hsin / Staff reporter

Former Democratic Progressive Party legislator Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) is said to be considering running for party chairperson after Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Tuesday said that he “has no intention” of joining the race.

As of press time yesterday, no one had registered for the Jan. 6 election. Today is the last day for candidates to register for the race.

Chen, who resigned from the legislature to run for Kaohsiung mayor, yesterday morning told reporters that while he must reflect on his election defeat, he also believes that every member is obliged to help the party through difficult times.

As a member, he would “do his best to help” the party “with any task, anytime,” he said, adding that he would tell the public when he decides.

The party needs someone with integrity and a warm personality to overcome the “cold snap,” DPP Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) said, referring to the media frenzy over Kaohsiung mayor-elect Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), whose eponymous “Han tide” (hanliu, 韓流) popularity wave has come to be known as the “cold snap” (hanliu, 寒流) .

Chen has a natural and warm personality, and is someone who can take on the responsibility of chairperson, Hsu added.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) stepped down as chairperson last month after the DPP suffered losses in the Nov. 24 nine-in-one elections, speculation has mounted about who would replace her. Suggestions include include Lin, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅), DPP acting chairperson and Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) and Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君).

Lin Chia-lung initially said that he was “willing to take on the responsibility,” but on Tuesday said he has no intention of joining the election and would back capable members to run for chairperson.





Cheng Wen-tsan, Lin Chih-chien and Lin Yu-chang have said they have no plans to run, while Cheng Li-chiun decided not to register after gauging responses from other party members.

Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation chairman Michael You (游盈隆) is the only party member to have publicly voiced his interest.

You, who announced his decision on Wednesday, said that he would register after he has collected enough money to meet the election deposit requirement of NT$1.5 million (US$48,622).