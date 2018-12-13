Foundation head to run for DPP chair

By Yang Chun-hui, Peng Wan-hsin and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation chairman Michael You (游盈隆) yesterday announced that he would register as a candidate in the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) chairperson election.

Before there is talk of unity, the DPP must first continue to exist, he said in a statement titled: “The boat has sunk, where will home be?”

The position of DPP chairperson is an unbearable weight that he is willing to carry, he said.

You said the metaphorical boat carries not only his family, but also the dreams and expectations of Taiwanese, as well as future generations.

Since 2008, the DPP’s middle generation has completely taken over leadership of the party, he told a news conference later in the day.

Yet, after the party’s losses in the Nov. 24 elections, people have been calling for the middle generation to take over, You said, adding that he found their response “funny.”

The problem does not lie with what generation leads the DPP, but with the leadership’s ability and core values, he said.

He added that he has been the DPP’s most loyal member since he joined the party on Feb. 28, 1995.

At this time of difficulty for the party, You said that he is willing to step up and respond to the disaster the party faces, adding that he hopes that it would not continue to “sink.”

At the news conference, You showed reporters his DPP membership card.

As a DPP member, You said that he cannot say he has made a significant contribution to the party, but he has done a lot, citing as an example his three-time candidacy for Hualien County commissioner.

He said that each time he ran, his wife had lost sleep, but he was unable to reject the party’s requests.

You said that he is not running for DPP chairperson for personal reasons or for power, but for an ideology and shared values.

Like President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who stepped down as DPP chairperson after last month’s elections, and Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), You said that he is also part of the middle generation.

However, he said he believes that with his ability to lead the party and core values, there would not be a generational issue.

Asked by reporters when he would register as a candidate, You said that he would register when he has the NT$1.5 million (US$48,574) deposit.

Registration for the chairperson election opened on Monday and closes tomorrow.

DPP members are to vote for their next party chairperson on Jan. 6.

You’s intent to run had already circulated within the party prior to his announcement, sources said.