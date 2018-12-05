Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTIONS

By-elections date changed

Legislative by-elections for seats vacated in Taipei and Taichung following the Nov. 24 nine-in-one elections are to be held on Jan. 27, the Central Election Commission announced yesterday. The commission on Friday last week said that the by-elections would be held on Jan. 26. When lawmakers on Monday suggested shifting the date, as it would coincide with the annual General Scholastic Ability Test, which determines entrance to the nation’s universities, the commission at the time said that the date could not be changed. However, it changed the date following an internal meeting yesterday. The by-elections are to fill seats representing a district in Taipei previously held by the Democratic Progressive Party’s Pasuya Yao (姚文智) and in Taichung held by the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕).

CRIME

Former lawmaker a fugitive

Former KMT legislator Lee Ching-hua (李慶華) was on Friday last week declared a wanted person by the New Taipei City District Court for his failure to appear in court. The wanted notice is valid until April 1, 2041. Lee was in September indicted on charges of contravening the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例), for which he could be sentenced to seven years in prison, and of forgery under the Criminal Code. Prosecutors have accused Lee of embezzling NT$5.32 million (US$173,262) to pay NT$100,000 in alimony to his ex-wife and personal travel fees by applying for assistant fees using dummy accounts.

CULTURE

Calendar promotes military

Renowned album cover designer and four-time Grammy Award nominee Xiao Qing-yang (蕭青陽) has designed the Ministry of National Defense’s calendar for next year, the ministry said in a statement yesterday promoting the product. Titled Around-the-Clock: Defending Our Country, the calendar was designed with the aim of encouraging Taiwanese to show greater support for those serving in the military who stand on guard around the clock, the ministry said, adding that it is the first to include English-language captions for photographs. A total of 5,000 calendars are to be distributed to military units nationwide. It can also be bought at the Taipei-based military-run Youth Daily News.

DIPLOMACY

Su to attend Bush funeral

Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) yesterday left for the US to attend the state funeral of former US president George H.W. Bush. Bush, who died on Friday last week aged 94, is to lie in state at the US Capitol before a state funeral is held at Washington National Cathedral today. US President Donald Trump was also scheduled to attend the service.

CRIME

Three arrested in drug bust

Three men have been arrested and held incommunicado in connection with the discovery of 322.97kg of ketamine, the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office said on Monday. The men were on Nov. 20 apprehended during a stakeout in Taoyuan when they picked up the class-three drugs, which were smuggled into the nation in a container from Shenzhen, China, the office said in a statement. Authorities also confiscated 14 smartphones, an air pistol, an additional 90g of ketamine, a BMW sports car, five expensive watches and other items, as well as NT$2 million, 4,100 yuan (US$600) and HK$45,000 (US$5,766) in cash, it added.