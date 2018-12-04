US commerce official visits Taiwan to bolster relations

Staff writer, with CNA

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Manufacturing Ian Steff yesterday arrived in Taiwan on a two-day visit to promote bilateral trade and investment, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) announced.

The visit is intended to bolster Taiwan-US trade ties, advocate for US businesses and advance the economic pillar of the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy, an AIT statement said.

“This trip will also provide an opportunity for advocacy on key market access issues, as well as promote Taiwan investment in the US,” the statement said, adding that during the visit Steff would also meet with private-sector representatives to discuss trade and investment, including at the SelectUSA Summit, which is dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment in the US.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Steff and said it believed the visit would benefit ties between the two nations.

It is Steff’s second visit to Taiwan this year, the ministry said.

He last visited in March to attend the Smart City Summit and Expo.

Steff was appointed deputy assistant secretary for manufacturing in the US Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration in June last year, the US Department of State said on its Web site.

He is also performing the non-exclusive functions and duties of the assistant secretary for global markets and director-general of the US and Foreign Commercial Service at the request of US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, it says.

Meanwhile, the AIT yesterday announced that it would set up a book of condolences in memory of late US president George H.W. Bush, who died on Friday last week.

In a press release, the AIT said the book for the 41st president of the US would be available to sign at the American Center from today to Thursday.

The American Center in the International Trade Building on Keelung Road Sec 1 is open from 9am to 4pm for those who wish to sign the book, the AIT said.

The death was confirmed by Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath, who said Bush died shortly after 10pm in Houston, Texas, at the age of 94.

Bush’s single term ran from 1989 to 1993. After leaving office in January 1993, he and his wife, Barbara, visited Taiwan for three days that same year.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday in a statement extended her condolences to the Bush family, describing the former president as a longtime friend of Taiwan.