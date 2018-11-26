Taichung mayor-elect eyes economy, ‘1992 consensus’

By Ou Su-mei / Staff reporter

Taichung mayor-elect Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) yesterday said that she would strive for economic growth and avoid political disputes after her win in the nine-in-one elections on Saturday, but endorsed the so-called “1992 consensus.”

The “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Lu said Taichung is a city where fighting for economic growth and a better life, instead of fighting over politics, are priorities.

The “1992 consensus” — along with the principles of “no unification, no independence and no use of force” — is most conducive to economic progress, she said.

The “three noes” were adopted by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) as part of his cross-strait policy during his time in office from 2008 to 2016.

While Saturday’s elections might boost the KMT’s prospects in the 2020 presidential election, the performances of its newly elected officials would determine whether the party can sustain its momentum, Lu said.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which experienced a major defeat, should not feel upset, as people would appreciate the party if it reforms and corrects its inadequacies, she said.

Seven women among its 22 municipal candidates shows that the KMT has reformed, Lu said, adding that the DPP only nominated one female candidate.

All seven of the KMT’s female candidates won, showing that Taiwanese are open-minded and that excellent women have political opportunities as well, she said.

DPP Hualien County commissioner candidate Liu Hsiao-mei (劉曉玫), the only woman the party nominated, was defeated by KMT candidate Hsu Chen-wei (徐榛蔚).