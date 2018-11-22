Buddhist master released on bail after drugs found

By Chang Jui-chen and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Buddhist master Kai Hung (開泓) was yesterday released on bail of NT$100,000 after he was on Tuesday found to be in possession of controlled drugs.

Prosecutors and police raided Chongfo Temple (崇佛寺) in Miaoli County’s Toufen Township (頭份), where Kai Hung lives and found 19g of amphetamine tablets after a video uploaded to the Internet showed Kai Hung allegedly using illegal drugs, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said.

Kai Hung is seen in the video smoking a pipe, while his behavior is similar to that of people under the influence of drugs, the bureau said.

He makes obscene gestures while walking in front of the camera naked, apparently incoherent, and says: “My husband is amazing,” and “I love my husband,” it said.

The bureau said it is also looking into possible criminal breaches of privacy, as the video allegedly shows Kai Hung having sex with other men.

It was unclear whether the men had agreed to being filmed, but so far no complaints have been filed, investigators said.

When police arrived at the temple they were blocked by nuns who spoke loudly in an apparent attempt to warn Kai Hung, investigators said.

During questioning, Kai Hung admitted to using drugs and filming sex acts, which he said he posted on the Internet, but denied providing drugs to other people or taking people to the temple to use drugs, they said.

Asked by investigators about the purpose of his residence at the temple, Kai Hung said he was “studying Buddhist doctrine.”

Kai Hung was expelled from Tongshan Temple (同善寺) in the county’s Gongguan Township (公館) in September for “behavioral problems,” investigators found.

He previously held the position of secretary-general at the Chinese Young Buddhist Association, they said.