ELECTIONS: Yao threatens to sue Ko over expenditure claims

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei mayoral candidate Pasuya Yao (姚文智) yesterday said he would file a lawsuit against Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) if Ko does not apologize for saying on TV on Saturday that his campaign expenditures are lower than Ko’s.

Ko, an independent seeking re-election, has repeatedly urged other candidates to release their campaign spending, as he did on Oct. 31.

Yao and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) mayoral candidate Ting Shou-chung (丁守中) declared their election campaign spending in the televised debate on Saturday.

Yao said that he had spent NT$33,518,620 (US$1,087,843) by Oct. 31, exceeding his total funding of NT$31,472,124, and is still raising funds from small donors; Ting said he had raised NT$39,106,424 in funding and had spent NT$20,047,004 as of Oct. 15.

During a post-debate news conference, Ko said Yao and Ting’s published campaign expenditures “were less than mine” and repeatedly asked whether the people really believed the self-reported numbers.

“The candidates of the two major political parties published their campaign finances today, but both seemed to be less than mine, do you believe it?” Ko asked.

Pressed on the issue yesterday, Ko said that “everyone knows that the numbers [Yao and Ting] provided were impossible.”

Yao yesterday morning said he had already spent about NT$33.5 million, which is approximately two times the amount that Ko reported to have spent, so Ko appeared intent on stirring up rumors to bad-mouth his opponents and mislead voters.

He would file a lawsuit if Ko does not apologize, he added.