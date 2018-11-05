People with dementia should stay active

Staff writer, with CNA

A person living with mild cognitive impairment should take advantage of treatments and continue with their lives as normal, attending social activities and even working, Taiwan Alzheimer Disease Association secretary-general Tang Li-yu (湯麗玉) said on Saturday.

There are about 270,000 people in Taiwan diagnosed with dementia and almost half of them have mild cognitive impairments, Tang said.

However, there is no reason they cannot continue to contribute to society, she said.

Tsang Tao-cheng (臧道正), who operates the Youmou to Ohana coffee shop in Taipei, said he supports helping people with dementia search for ways to use their abilities.

Tsang employs Chang Hung-cheng (張宏成), a 75-year-old retired high-school physics teacher who displays early signs of dementia.

Tsang said arranging appropriate working conditions for people with dementia would help create an environment that accommodates them.

Chang said he enjoys his job as a waiter because it allows him to interact with all kinds of people and is grateful that he is able to do something he enjoys in retirement.

Chang’s wife, Hsieh Min-lan (謝敏蘭), said her husband was diagnosed with the disease two years ago.

There was a period of shock, but her family overcame the challenges, Hsieh said.

She thanked the association for helping her husband find his feet after the diagnosis.

The association encourages local businesses to hire more people with dementia, Tang said.

Hopefully, they can help people with dementia to remain functioning members of society, she said.