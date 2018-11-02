Heavy rain alerts issued for north and east of Taiwan

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Alerts for heavy to extremely heavy rain along the northern and eastern coasts of Taiwan, caused by the influence of the northeast monsoon and Typhoon Yutu’s circumfluence, were issued by the Central Weather Bureau yesterday.

The alerts apply to Yilan County, the Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) and Green Island (綠島), as well as the coastal areas of Keelung and mountainous areas in New Taipei City and Hualien and Taitung counties.

As of 7pm, Lanyu had received 360 milimmeters of rain, the highest in the nation, bureau data showed.

Taiwan would continue to be under the influence of the northeast monsoon and typhoon today, with the chances of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall remaining high in the northern and northeastern regions, the bureau said.

There could also be isolated showers in central and southern Taiwan, it said.

Hualien and Yilan counties and the north of the island would be cool and wet today due to the rain, with the highs between 21°C and 24°C .

Highs in Taitung as well as central and southern Taiwan would be between 26°C and 29°C, although highs in the center and south could rise above 30°C, with low temperatures overnight and early morning, the bureau said.

The rain is forecast to ease tomorrow due to the weakening of the northeast monsoon, although the chances of showers to heavy rainfall remain high in the northern and northeastern regions, it said.

Isolated showers could occur in the east, southeast, center and south, the bureau said, and temperatures would slightly rebound nationwide.

From Sunday to Tuesday, isolated showers would still occur in the northern and northeastern regions as the humidity continues to decline, the bureau said.

Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the nation, except the high chance of isolated showers in the mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan on Sunday, it said.

At 2pm yesterday, the center of Yutu was 480km southwest of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) and moving northwest at 11kph, the bureau said.

The bureau forecast that Yutu would be reduced to a tropical depression today, and its chances of making landfall in Taiwan were low.