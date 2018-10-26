WeMo to reward millionth user with year of free rides

By Huang Chien-hao and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Users will have made more than 1 million trips on WeMo scooters by the end of this month, the electric scooter sharing company said on Wednesday.

The company has recorded more than 900,000 trips to date and its millionth rider is to be given a year of free rides, it said.

When it launched in October 2016, WeMo Corp only had 200 scooters operating in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義), cofounder and CEO Jeffrey Wu (吳昕霈) told a news conference in Taipei.

After expanding to Taipei’s Wenshan (文山) and Beitou (北投) districts this month, it now operates in all parts of the city, he said.

WeMo has 2,000 electric scooters across Taipei and more than 70,000 users, he said.

The company’s goal is to have at least 3,000 scooters operating in Taipei by the end of the year, he said, adding that 3,000 to 5,000 scooters are needed to meet the demand of the Taipei metropolitan area.

WeMo is this month to begin allowing users to park off-street in the underground Taipei City Hall Plaza car park, Wu added.

The company is to expand outside the capital in the first quarter of next year, beginning with New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), he said.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) praised the company for reaching a turnover rate of four trips per day for each scooter, close to YouBike’s turnover rate of six to seven trips.

Lin also announced that the Taipei City Government is to sign a memorandum of understanding with WeMo to give the city government’s employees a discount when using the company’s service.