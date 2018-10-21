Ang Lee receives Directors Guild of America Honor

Staff writer, with CNA, New York

Academy Award-winning Taiwanese-American director Ang Lee (李安) on Thursday received the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Honor at the Directors Guild Theater in New York for outstanding contributions to the film industry.

“Thank you for your support. There’s nothing like approval from your peers... I’m very, very touched,” Lee said at the ceremony.

“I will continue to do my best to create those images and stories,” he said. “I think making movies is the most wonderful thing in the world. That’s the way I learned about myself. I learned about the world I live in.”

Lee, 63, won the Academy Award for best director and the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement with Brokeback Mountain in 2005; the Oscar for best foreign-language film and the DGA Award with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (臥虎藏龍) in 2000; and the Oscar for best director with Life of Pi in 2012.

In his speech, he also thanked the people he has worked with in his films.

“The casts, the crews, the financiers; they believed in the stories I pitched them. There’s no language in which I can express my feelings except by making movies,” he said.

“Thank you very much. It’s a great honor and it [the DGA] holds a special place in my heart,” Lee said.

Others to be awarded the DGA Honor were Fox Searchlight chairman Nancy Utley for support for independent films and philanthropic efforts; US Senator Amy Klobuchar for safeguarding creators’ rights; costume designer Ann Roth; and John McGuire, senior adviser to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, for advocating industry workers’ rights.