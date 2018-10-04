Taiwanese organist to play biggest pipe organ in Asia

By Chen Wen-chan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Organist Liu Hsin-hung (劉信宏) is to play the biggest pipe organ in Asia on Double Ten National Day at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, the center said on Monday.

The center is to hold an open house event on Wednesday next week, three days before its grand opening, it said.

Visitors would be able to listen to recitals and performances by artists, including Liu, for free, the center added.

Liu is to play Johann Sebastian Bach’s Sinfonia from Cantata No. 29 and Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, George Shearin’s I Love Thee, My Lord, Antonin Dvorak’s Humoresques, and Teng Yu-hsien’s (鄧雨賢) Variation on the Theme of Spring Wind.

The twin organ with 127 stops and 9,085 pipes was built by the German firm Johannes Klais Orgelbau.

The company called the NT$120 million (US$3.91 million) organ its “magnum opus.”

For optimal acoustic effect, the center’s concert hall utilizes a “vineyard style” layout with terraced seating surrounding the stage and ceiling panels whose height and shape can be adjusted, the center said.

TBLE Brass — Taiwan’s only comedy brass ensemble — is to perform a comical routine entitled All The King’s Men (國王的人馬) featuring classical music and physical comedy at the concert hall.

The center’s theater playhouse is to feature a musical and theatrical introduction to the center by Po You Set (?優座), a troupe that performs traditional Chinese opera and modern theater.

At the recital hall, Nous Chantons is to perform New York ... er, a musical about young Taiwanese living in New York City that is inspired by the episodic format of modern television.

The event is to run from 11am to 9pm, and the performances are to take place from noon to 6:30pm with walk-in admission, the center said.