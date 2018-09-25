Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Typhoon could affect nation

Typhoon Trami has developed into a super typhoon, the Central Weather Bureau yesterday. Trami, which was upgraded into a super typhoon at about 2pm, was1,080km east-southeast of the nation’s southernmost tip, bureau data showed. It was moving west-northwest toward Japan’s Ryukyu Islands at 17kph. It could start affecting Taiwan on Friday, the bureau said, adding that there is a chance that the eye could cross Taiwan. Ferry services between Taitung County and Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) are to be suspended from noon today until Friday and services between Taitung and Green Island (綠島) are to be halted from tomorrow to Friday, ferry operators said.

ZOOLOGY

Giraffe dies of ‘choking’

Hsiao Shun (宵順), a male giraffe in the privately run Wanpi World Safari Zoo in Tainan, died suddenly in its enclosure on Sunday, the zoo said yesterday. A preliminary finding following an autopsy suggests that it died of choking, the zoo said. A photo of the seven-year-old animal lying on the ground at the zoo was posted on social media, with the person who took the photo writing Hsiao Shun fell to the ground suddenly, vomited and stopped moving. A veterinarian checked Hsiao Shun and pronounced it dead. Hsiao Shun was the sixth offspring of a giraffe couple at Taipei Zoo. It was sent to Wanpi World for mating in 2013 under a giraffe conservation cooperation program with Taipei Zoo, in the hope of increasing the diversity of genes of giraffes in captivity.

ACADEMIA

Schools set up Pune center

National Chengchi University and Flame University of India have set up a Center for South Asian and Southeast Asian Studies, with the aim of making it an important platform for academic and policy exchanges between the two nations. The center was founded in Pune, the second-largest city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, on Friday last week. It is tasked with promoting and integrating bilateral academic exchanges between Taiwan and India, said center executive director Liu Chi-feng (劉奇峰), a Taiwanese associate professor of politics at Flame University, adding that it should help promote mutual understanding and cooperation between Taiwanese and Indian students.

ENVIRONMENT

Flood control impresses

The mayor of the Philippine city of Dipolog yesterday proposed setting up a system between his city and Kaohsiung to exchange experiences in flood management in the face of challenges posed by extreme weather conditions. Dipolog Mayor Darel Dexter Uy brought up the idea while visiting a 4.5-hectare detention basin in Kaohsiung’s Sanmin District (三民) — one of 15 such facilities in the city that also serves as park. The detention ponds are effective in reducing rainwater runoff, as seen when meter-high floods in parts of Kaohsiung triggered by heavy rains late last month receded within one hour, said Han Jung-hua (韓榮華), acting head of the city’s Waters Resources Bureau. As climate change has made more extreme weather events inevitable, the emphasis in flood management should be shifted from flood prevention to disaster mitigation and evacuation, Han said while accompanying Uy on a tour of the pond. Uy said he planned the visit hoping to learn from Kaohsiung’s experience in flood management, because Dipolog has never made use of artificial flow control structures such as detention basins, despite being vulnerable to flooding.