Chunghwa Post to release four new painting stamps

By Cheng Wei-chi and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

As a part of its Modern Taiwanese Paintings series, Chunghwa Post is to release four new stamps featuring paintings from the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts’ collection tomorrow.

The series was created “to draw attention to the artistic achievements of Taiwanese painters,” the company said on its Web site.

The four paintings are Lin Chih-chu’s (林之助) Red Sunset, Liao Te-cheng’s (廖德政) By the Window, Chen Ting-shih’s (陳庭詩) Day and Night #10 and Lee Chun-shan’s (李仲生) Work No. 057.

Red Sunset is a “cubist approach to reinterpreting a mountain landscape at dusk, with monochromatic geometric shapes ... which together form forested hills and are set against a flaming red sky,” Chunghwa Post said.

By the Window, which features a vase of flowers in the foreground, “conveys a sense of tranquility and spontaneity,” the company said.

Day and Night #10, which features red, white and black geometric shapes, is an “interplay of form and emptiness, [which] conveys a sense of the ever-changing positions of the sun and moon, as well as renewal,” it said.

Work No. 057 was titled to prevent people from forming preconceived notions about the painting and to allow them to come to a “pure appreciation” of it, the company said.

The paintings are to go on display at National Taiwan Museum’s Nanmen Park in Taipei’s Zhongzheng District (中正) from 2:30pm tomorrow, the company said.

The stamps of Red Sunset and By the Window are NT$8 each, while the other two are NT$10 stamps.