Contrasting art on display in Nantou

By Chen Feng-li and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Exhibitions of two very different styles of art were yesterday opened at the Yu Hsiu Museum of Art in Nantou County’s Jioujioufeng (九九峰), with one containing installation art based around the theme “Take Me to the Moon,” while the other features Czech artist Zdenek Janda’s Commedia dell Monde.

The theme “Take Me to the Moon” was taken from Chang Yu-sheng’s (張雨生) song of the same name, the museum said.

About 39 pieces of installation art by five artists are to be displayed on the first and second floors of the museum, it said.

Two pieces by artist Li Cheng-liang (李承亮) are featured, the museum said, adding that both represent NASA space capsules, and visitors will be allowed to enter one of them.

On the second floor, creations by artists Tang Tang (唐唐) and Tsao Wen-red (曹文瑞) are to be on display.

Tang Tang’s pieces were made using carving techniques and appear rusty and pitted, while the wing housing his works looks like a spaceship, the museum said.

Tsao places cartoon-like characters in modern surroundings, with many of his paintings intentionally portraying how the Earth is seen from space, the museum said.

On the stairs between the second and third floors are four pieces of installation art by Lai Shih-chao (賴士超) that resonate with faint sounds, allowing visitors to map out their inner “Point Nemo,” the museum said.

Point Nemo, the location in the ocean that is farthest from land, is renowned for being the tomb of hundreds of decommissioned satellites and spacecraft.

The third floor is reserved for Janda’s paintings, which are created using tempera.

Tempera is a permanent, fast-drying medium made from colored pigments mixed with certain binding ingredients, such as egg yolk. It was the primary medium for painting before oil paint was adopted around the 1500s.

The medium saw a revival in 20th-century American and Indian art.

The clowns, apples and lines in Janda’s paintings convey the diverse, yet balanced existence that is life, the museum said.

The details in Janda’s paintings are very fine, and can only be seen from up close, museum director Lee Chu-hisn (李足新) said.

Therefore, there will be no viewing restriction lines around the works, Lee said, adding that the decision is a social experiment to see if visitors have it in themselves to appreciate and cherish the art pieces.