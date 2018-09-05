Vietnamese lacquer paintings put on display at Kaohsiung Cultural Center

By Huang Hsu-lei and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An exhibition of contemporary Vietnamese lacquer paintings is on display at the Kaohsiung Cultural Center.

Titled “Viridity Peak” (青之峰), the exhibition features 70 paintings created by 20 young artists, including some from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts.

Lacquer painting in Vietnam originated during the French colonial period, said Lin Wen-chuan (林文娟), the director of Jeng Guan Art and the curator of the exhibition.

In 1925, France established Vietnam’s first art school — the Indochina College of Fine Arts — which later became the Hanoi College of Fine Arts and was more recently renamed the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, Lin said.

At the time, it was the only official art school that France had established overseas, she said,

As modern art originated in France, many of the artworks created by students at the school were exhibited at semi-public salons in France, Lin said, adding that the works of art captured the interest of European art circles.

In the early days, oil-based paint was expensive, so pioneer Vietnamese artists began their careers by experimenting with traditional craft, one Vietnamese artist said at the opening ceremony on Saturday.

Lacquer painting is a treasure among Vietnamese art, an unnamed Kaohsiung art enthusiast said.

The traditional craft incorporates geographical characteristics and has become a unique form of modern art that is recognized in the global art arena, the enthusiast said.

The exhibition is to be on display at the center’s Chihteh Hall 1 until Tuesday next week.