Taitung candidate says surprise opponent DPP ‘ploy’

By Huang Ming-tang / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taitung County commissioner candidate Rao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) was on Friday faced with an unexpected opponent after the Central Election Commission published a list of contenders that included fellow KMT member and former Taitung County commissioner Kuang Li-chen (鄺麗貞), the wife of one of Rao’s top backers.

Rao said that the unexpected turn of events was a “ploy” by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“The DPP has gone all-out in a desperate attempt to hurt my prospects of being elected,” Rao said.

Kuang’s husband, former Taitung County commissioner Wu Chun-li (吳俊立) of the KMT, said he was furious when he learned that she had registered as a candidate without his knowledge.

Wu, who heads an association backing Rao, said Kuang’s move had pushed his political future to the brink and that he would consider filing for divorce to salvage his career.

It is highly likely that someone manipulated Kuang, Wu said, adding that he would get to the bottom of the incident.

At a campaign rally with Rao, KMT Taitung chapter head Wu Hsiu-hua (吳秀華) — Wu Chun-li’s younger sister — said her support for Rao would not be affected by Kuang joining the race.

The matter would be handled according to party rules, Wu Hsiu-hua said.

Taitung County Commissioner Justin Huang (黃健庭), who was at the rally, said he was amazed by Kuang’s commissioner bid.

“The DPP will not get its way with this divide-and-conquer tactic,” Huang said.

DPP Taitung County commissioner candidate Liu Chao-hao (劉櫂豪) said he welcomed any constructive competition from anyone who wants to contribute to Taitung.

In response to media queries yesterday, KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) said the party is looking into the incident and would decide whether to subject Kuang to disciplinary measures after the investigation is completed.

Additional reporting by Sean Lin