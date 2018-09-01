Home / Taiwan News
Donations to KMT plunge, while NPP sees a surge: report

POWER PLAY:The DPP saw little change in its annual donations, while the NPP posted a 76% jump, most of which were personal donations

By Chung Li-hua  /  Staff reporter

Political donations to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) have decreased sharply since it lost the presidency in 2016, a report published by the Control Yuan showed.

The KMT last year received NT$33.37 million (US$1.08 million at the current exchange rate) in political donations, about one-third of the amount it received in 2016, the report released on Thursday showed.

The party’s expenses last year totaled NT$75.31 million, of which personnel costs made up NT$56.84 million.

It had a deficit of NT$41.94 million, about the same as in 2016, the report showed.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) last year received about NT$147 million in donations, about the same as the year before, including NT$113 million from individuals, the report said.

The New Power Party (NPP) last year saw a sharp 76 percent increase in donations to NT$11.73 million, from NT$6.44 million in 2016, it said.

The majority of that, or NT$9.88 million, came from individuals.

The NPP’s declared personnel costs last year were zero, while its operating costs totaled NT$5.09 million.

The party last year had a surplus of NT$6.25 million, compared with a deficit of NT$2.02 million in 2016.

The People First Party last year received NT$5.05 million in political donations, including NT$1 million from for-profit entities, the report showed.

Donations last year fell 74 percent from the NT$17.44 million it received in 2016.

Total expenditures last year were NT$2.2 million, the report said.

