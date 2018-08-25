Historical buildings take center stage at exhibition

By Hsiao Ting-fang and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An exhibition on the nation’s architectural history featuring 60 drawings by Yu Chih-chung (游志忠) is showing at the Taiwan Army Club in Taipei until Oct. 15.

Nearly half of the drawings in the “Back to 1919” exhibition are of historical buildings that have since been demolished, including the former Taiwan Railway Hotel (臺灣鐵道飯店) across Taipei Railway Station and the original structure of Fort Zeelandia — now known as Anping Fort (安平古堡)— in Tainan.

There are few systematic records of historical buildings from the period of Dutch and Spanish rule, and the Japanese colonial era, said the organizers of the exhibition, Lealea Group Foundation.

Most of the records are in the form of photographs, so Lealea Group founder Kuo Mu-sheng (郭木生) and Yu, who passed away early this year, came up with the idea to restore Taiwan’s historical buildings through drawings, they said.

Yu visited the historical buildings one by one, and used photographs for reference for those that had already been demolished, they said.

The site of the exhibition is itself loaded with history.

Formerly the residence of General Sun Li-jen (孫立人), the Taiwan Army Club is a city-designated historic site that is more than a century old.

Completed in 1909, the building was designed by Japanese architect Matsunosuke Moriyama.

It is a mixture of Japanese and Western architectural styles, and the second-largest official residence in the nation after the Taipei Guest House (臺北賓館) on Ketagalan Boulevard.

During the Japanese colonial era, it also served as the official residence of the director of waterworks at the Taiwan Governor-General Office’s Civil Engineering Bureau.

The two-building structure became the Taiwan Army Club in 1955.

The space was converted into a restaurant last year and hosts exhibitions throughout the year.

The traveling exhibition, which was launched last year, has already made stops at the Taipei Story House (台北故事館) and the Tainan District Court, Lealea Group Foundation consultant Tsai Pai-lu (蔡佰祿) said.