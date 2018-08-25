Group laments lack of signatures to back gay marriage

By Chen Yu-fu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Social Democratic Party member Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) yesterday called on people to join a signature drive for a proposed referendum on marriage equality to be included in the nine-in-one elections on Nov. 24, saying it needs about 130,000 signatures to pass the second-stage threshold.

The group collected the signatures it has in a month without any help from political parties, Miao told a news conference in Taipei.

The group is to establish 50 stations nationwide over the weekend in a final push to gather signatures, Miao said.

The Legislative Yuan is still debating whether homosexual marriages should be included in an amendment to the Civil Code, or if special legislation is required, Miao said, adding that special legislation poses a great threat to the movement.

A referendum for gender equality education also might not pass, Miao said, adding that “it would take us back 30 years to education material that is discriminatory against the LGBT community.”

Internet celebrity Liu Yu (劉宇) said no one wanted to protest.

“Let us conclude this matter this year. Let us marry in peace, and we will stay at home and off the streets,” he said.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tuan Yi-kang (段宜康) called for people to sign and support the movement if they support the idea that people should be able to form a family with whoever they love.

Veteran gay rights advocate Chi Chia-wei (祁家威) also called on the public to sign and support both referendums, adding that he believes gender equality should be taught in kindergarten.