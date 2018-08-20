Jacky Wu’s son quizzed by police

By Wang Kuan-jen and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Television variety show host Jacky Wu’s (吳宗憲) son, Rick Wu (吳睿軒), last night reported to a police station in Taipei to be questioned about a post on Instagram Stories threatening to bomb Taipei City Hall if his girlfriend does not recover from an illness.

Although the post was uploaded to Instagram Stories, which automatically deletes messages after 24 hours, many people saw it, police said, although they did not say how many.

The High Technology Crime Investigation Unit of the Taipei Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division was given the case and earlier in the day said that the 19-year-old, who goes by the stage name LucyPIE, would be summoned to explain his post.

The younger Wu yesterday posted an apology on Facebook.

The comment that he would “make a bomb and bomb the Taipei City Government” was a joke between him and friends at military camp, he said.

He did not realize that someone would take a screenshot of a “meme” he posted on his private Instagram account, he said.

The post had been a “stupid mistake,” and he would cooperate with the investigation, he said.

Additional reporting by Chung Chih-kai