Tamsui 3D crosswalk to reduce traffic incidents

By Yeh Kuan-yu, Huang Chien-hao and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporters, with staff writer

New Taipei City’s Tamsui District Office has painted what appears to be a 3D crosswalk in a bid to reduce traffic incidents.

The crosswalk — at the entrance of the Tamsui District Joint Service Center’s parking lot — is the first of its kind in the city.

The lanes in Tamsui District (淡水) are narrow and car accidents are frequent, Tamsui District Director Arthur Wu (巫宗仁) said.

The office designed a “3D” crosswalk as an experiment, Wu said, adding that it used designs in Iceland, India and other countries as references.

The crosswalk was completed on Aug. 5 and cost roughly NT$50,000, he said.

The purpose is to create the illusion of an obstacle, causing drivers and motorcyclists to slow down, he said.

The office is testing the crosswalk in one location, but if the design proves effective, the office is considering painting “3D” crosswalks at other intersections in the district and using different colors, so that they would not only serve as a warning to slow down, but also bring more color and an artistic vibe to the district, Wu said.

However, the crosswalk has received mixed reviews from the public.

While some have said that the design is innovative and eye-catching, others said that it is distracting and might make the roads more dangerous.

Meanwhile, Chen Chien-cheng (陳建成), head of the traffic engineering division at the Taipei Transportation Department, said that the city government does not plan to implement such designs in Taipei on a permanent basis.

Taipei is testing “3D” crosswalks, Chen said, adding that the New Taipei City Government would explore the possibility of more such designs after evaluating their effectiveness in Taipei and Tamsui.

At the suggestion of city councilors, Taipei in March installed two such crosswalks on a trial basis — one at the intersection of Lane 372, Zhongxiao E Road, Sec 5 and Alley 28, Lane 372, Zhongxiao E Road, Sec 5, and the other at the intersection of Minsheng E Road and Dunhua N Road.

Wu Chia-wen (吳佳紋), the head of the Facilities Section at the Taipei Traffic Engineering Office, said that based on initial observations, the frequency of braking near the crosswalks has increased since the 3D versions were implemented.

However, a clearer report on their effectiveness would not be available until the trial ends in October, Wu Chia-wen said.