INTERVIEW: New interior minister vows focus on law and order

Liberty Times (LT): There have been numerous prominent criminal cases in the past few weeks — to what standard do you hold yourself on the issue of public safety?

Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇): Any criminal activity is an act that disrupts society, so we must treat every criminal contravention with utmost seriousness.

In general, public safety in Taiwan is very good in comparison with other countries. We are ranked No. 20 globally for safety.

Regionally, we also do better than other nations. Regardless of where they are — in the mountains or by the sea; in the countryside or in the city — residents do not have to be afraid when venturing out at midnight.

While it is true that European countries such as Norway and Switzerland have safer environments, there are exceptions, such as the 2011 summer camp massacre in Norway.

One should not say, based on that one incident, that Norway does not have good public safety — and if such events can happen in Norway, it is inevitable that crime will also happen in Taiwan.

According to official statistics, there were more than 450,000 criminal cases in 2008, but by last year, the number across the nation had dropped to 290,000 — including fighting and slander cases.

Last year’s amendments to the Organized Crime Prevention Act (組織犯罪防制條例) allow judges to hand down heavier sentences, and help the police to crack down on the sudden spike in telecommunications scams that occurred in previous years.

It is evident that public safety in Taiwan has steadily improved over the years.

LT: What is the ministry’s plan to prevent more killings and dismemberments?

Hsu: We must ensure that the dismemberment cases do not start a chain of copycat killings. The police must be thanked for bringing the cases to a speedy conclusion.

It is crucial not to consider isolated cases when reflecting on the general environment. Such thinking could tarnish Taiwan’s international image — when public safety in the nation is actually good.

In 2008, there were 803 homicide cases, but that dropped to 399 cases last year. From media reports, it might appear that Taiwan has a poor public safety record, but that is not the case. Again, isolated cases should not be taken to represent the whole.

We are mulling the possibility of putting more police officers on patrol to bring down criminal activity. US research has shown that putting police on the streets has proven effective in lowering crime.

Although more police officers have been delaying their retirement due to changes in the pension system, the ministry will fill the ranks as soon as possible by holding annual examinations at the Central Police University and Taiwan Police College.

In our medium to long-term planning, we are analyzing the causes of homicides — whether they are driven by emotion or monetary gain — so that we can address the issue at its roots.

Meanwhile, we seek to implement preventive measures and include them in education.

We also hope that parents will help by emphasizing the importance of crime prevention in interactions at home.

LT: Premier William Lai (賴清德) has instructed the ministry to step up the fight against gang activity and illegal drugs. How will the ministry execute that order and show the public that something is being done?

Hsu:To prevent and control violence and organized crime, we need to begin by sweeping for drugs and searching for one of the sources of chaos: guns. Most importantly, we must stop guns from entering the country. We need to do that and actively search for them within the country.