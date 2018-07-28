DPP launches election campaign with series of rallies

By Su Fang-ho and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is to commence a nationwide series of campaign rallies in Hsinchu County today for the Nov. 24 nine-in-one elections.

The DPP is to host rallies in Chiayi City and county, and Yunlin County tomorrow; in Taipei on Friday next week; in Yilan County and New Taipei City on Aug. 4; in Tainan and Kaohsiung on Aug. 5; in Nantou County, Changhua County and Taichung on Aug. 11; in Penghu County on Aug. 25; and in Taitung County and Hualien County on Aug. 26, the DPP told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.

Rallies in Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Keelung, Pingtung County and Taoyuan are being planned, the DPP said, adding that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is also the DPP chairperson, would attend all of the events.

During the rallies, the DPP would report on its achievements over past two-plus years, and share its ideas about reform, DPP Secretary-General Hung Yao-fu (洪耀福) said.

The DPP wants people to understand that “DPP governance, quality assurance” (民進黨綠色執政品質保證) is not just a slogan, DPP Electoral Strategy Committee coconvener Chen Ming-wen (陳明文) said.

The campaign is to continue until voting day on Nov. 24, he said.

Asked what the DPP’s standard would be for judging whether it won or lost the election, Hung said that it is still too early to discuss how many seats the DPP must win for the election to be considered a victory.

The DPP is aiming to win in every city and county, he added.

Important party members have been invited to participate in each rally, DPP spokesperson Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) said.

Former DPP chairperson Hsu Hsin-liang (許信良) and former DPP legislator Chang Hsueh-shun (張學舜) have been invited to attend the rally in Hsinchu County today, and Chen is to attend tomorrow’s rallies in Chiayi, she said.

Since Chiayi and Yunlin are both agricultural counties, Council of Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢) is to attend those rallies and explain the party’s agricultural reform policy, Wu said.

Hung said that no rallies have been scheduled for Aug. 18 and Aug. 19, because Tsai has been invited to attend the inauguration of Paraguayan president-elect Mario Abdo Benitez on Aug. 15.

Additional reporting by Julianna Lai