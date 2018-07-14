China Airlines adding one weekly departure to Rome

Staff writer, with CNA

China Airlines is to increase its number of weekly nonstop flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Rome from two to three starting from this month as it works to expand the European travel market.

Since introducing nonstop flights to Rome in December 2016, the airline has seen steady growth in ticket sales and it has decided to add another weekly flight on the route using its newly acquired Airbus A350 aircraft, Italy Branch Office general manager Jeff Tsai (蔡光政) said on Thursday.

To offer passengers more options, China Airlines has also expanded its codeshare agreement with Alitalia, allowing passengers from major cities in Italy to travel to Taiwan by transferring to China Airlines flights, Tsai said.

The codeshare arrangement is to cover Alitalia passengers from Venice, Milan and Florence in northern Italy, and Palermo and Catania in the south.

The airline’s three flights are scheduled to depart Rome at 11:05am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and land in Taoyuan at 5:45am local time the next day, the airline said.