Sculptures aim to capture Pingtung

By Liao Hsueh-ju and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Thirty sculptures portraying visions and perceptions of Taiwan’s Pingtung County are on exhibit at the Sinwawu Hakka Culture Center in Hsinchu County through the end of this month.

The sculptures, by both local and foreign artists, were commissioned by the county government under the Lucas Goes Travelling project, as a warm-up to next year’s Taiwan Lantern Festival, which it is hosting, the county government said.

Each of the robot-shaped sculptures is uniquely painted by Taiwanese artists, as well as artists from the UK, Japan and the Philippines, Hsinchu County Cultural Affairs Bureau Director Chang Yi-chen (張宜真) said.

The artistic works portray geographical features, agricultural products, Aborigines and the sunny weather of Pingtung County, she said.

The renowned illustrator better known by his Facebook handle Art58 used classic techniques employed by oil-paper umbrella artisans, with floral patterns from traditional Hakka dress and bougainvilleas — the county flower — in painting his sculpture, Chang said.

Art58’s theme happens to match the culture park”s characteristics, Chang added.

The creation of calligraphist Ku Chi-chun (辜琪鈞), who is also known for designing products for the Puyuma train, presented a bright green sculpture, with swirls and lines reminiscent of calligraphy, Chang said.

Other sculptures incorporated elements such as Pingtung’s wax apples; monkeys, which are reminiscent of A Gao (阿猴), the county’s old namesake; the cliffs of northern Dawushan (大武山); and other inspirational icons from Pingtung, Chang said.

Anyone who takes a photograph with a sculpture during the event and uploads the picture to Instagram with a caption that includes the exhibit location and certain keywords is to receive a limited-edition gift, as well as 1,000 limited-edition postcards, Hsinchu County Commissioner Chiu Ching-chun (邱鏡淳) said.