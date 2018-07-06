Man detained after acid attack leaves woman disfigured

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Yunlin County police detained a man for questioning after an acid attack that left a woman with serious burns, disfiguring her upper body and potentially impairing her eyesight.

The suspect surnamed Chiu (邱), 36, allegedly attacked the woman surnamed Lee (李), 36, on Wednesday after she had broken up with him a few weeks earlier.

Police yesterday took Chiu to the crime scene in Dounan Township (斗南) to re-enact the incident as part of their investigation.

Chiu, who is a pig farmer, reportedly wanted to continue the relationship, but Lee refused, so he bought a bottle of sulfuric acid to use in revenge.

He allegedly poured the acid on Lee’s head outside her workplace on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses said they heard a woman screaming for help and saw acid corroding her skin, so they doused her with a water hose.

An ambulance took Lee to a hospital, where doctors reported that she had sustained second-degree acid burns to about 35 percent of her body, including her head, face, upper torso, hands and eyes, potentially damaging her eyesight.

Chiu later told police that he carried out the attack, but blamed Lee, saying it was because she had refused to get back together with him.

A witness surnamed Shen (沈) said he saw a man shouting at a woman, scolding and taunting her for having affairs.

“It was really awful to see as she screamed out in pain. Her outer clothing was in tatters from the acid, and we saw her skin and flesh disintegrating,” Shen said.