Uterine fibroids can recur due to stress, late nights

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Reducing stress and avoiding late nights can lessen the chances of uterine fibroids recurring, a physician at Taipei City Hospital said.

A 28-year-old woman who was diagnosed with uterine fibroids when she was 17 years old has had two surgeries to remove them in the past 11 years, but was still found to have several fibroids in a follow-up examination last year, including one that was 7cm long, said Chou Tzung-han (周宗翰), an attending physician at the Department of Traditional Chinese Medicine at Taipei City Hospital’s Renai Branch.

The doctor suggested another surgery, but her previous operations resulted in intra-abdominal adhesions and abnormal bowel movements, so she sought treatment at the department, Chou said.

The patient was working night shifts, stayed up late every night, often felt anxious, and frequently drank alcohol and smoked cigarettes, he said.

Having surgery to remove uterine fibroids does not mean they are completely gone, and poor daily habits can cause them to grow again, he said, adding that fibroids have a recurrence rate of more than 70 percent.

Uterine fibroids are not only caused by excessive hormone production, but hormonal imbalances do play a key role in stimulating fibroid growth, Chou said, adding that unstable emotions often cause abnormal hormonal secretion.

Stress from daily life or work, staying up late often and poor sleep quality can all affect hormone production, leading to an increased risk of uterine fibroids, so the first thing that women diagnosed with them can do is to change their lifestyle, he said.

People with uterine fibroids should find a quiet place and take slow, deep breaths when they feel anxious or nervous to calm down, Chou said.