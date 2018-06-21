School too quiet on sexual assault, says city councilor

By Hsiao Ting-fang and Chiu Shu-yu / Staff reporters

A New Taipei City school has refused to detail its response to an alleged sexual assault case involving a teacher inappropriately touching eight children, despite complaints from parents, Taipei City Councilor Angela Ying (應曉薇) said yesterday.

Ying said a parent told her earlier this month that a social studies teacher surnamed Hsu (許) at Youmu Elementary School in Sanxia District (三峽) had on several occasions asked female students to organize books in the library, during which time he slid his hand into their underwear.

The parent informed the school on June 7, she said, adding that a total of eight parents have told her that their children were sexually assaulted by Hsu.

As Hsu has taught at the school for many years, there might be more victims, Ying said.

The Gender Equity Education Act (性別平等教育法) stipulates that after receiving information regarding sexual assault, teachers and staff must inform school authorities and the local social welfare department or a gender equity education committee, which would investigate, she said.

However, the school only told the parent that Hsu has left the school and refused to provide more information, Ying said, adding that it also failed to inform them that they could report the case to the police.

The school owes parents a better explanation, she said.

School director Lin Ming-shan (林明杉) said the school offered the parent an explanation as soon as information was available, adding that a team has been formed to investigate the allegations.

The school on June 7 reported the case and the steps it would to take, the New Taipei City Department of Education said, adding that the teacher was suspended as soon as the school received the report.

The school has been urged to handle the case in line with the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act (性騷擾防治法), it said

“From 2014 to last year, there were at least 31 cases of sexual harassment or assault by teachers, but only two were reported to the police,” she said. “If those teachers are hired by schools in other cities or counties, more students could be harmed.”

Additional reporting by CNA