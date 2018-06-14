Wind turbines are tourist ‘must-see’

By Chen Kuan-pei and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A wind farm comprised of 432 vertical-axis wind turbines on the coast of Changhua County’s Fangyuan Township (芳苑) has become the county’s latest tourist attraction.

The DS-3000 turbines, which has a two-blade system that guarantees high efficiency while enabling the system to activate even with very weak winds, were erected by a power company, which rented about 26,000 ping (85,950m2) of idle fish farms in the township’s Sinbao Village (新寶), near the Wanggong Fishing Port (王功漁港).

The turbines look like egg beaters, and standing in the middle of the turbines feels like being on a different planet, a resident of the county’s Lugang Township (鹿港), surnamed Hsu, said on Monday.

This is the county’s first privately financed wind farm on aquaculture land, Taiwan Power Co’s Changhua branch said.

The turbines have been registered with the Ministry of Economic Affairs, it added.

Each turbine generates up to 3 kilowatts of electricity, which could be sold for NT$8.97 per kilowatt-hour, it said.

The ministry’s Bureau of Energy approved the equipment’s registration in its initial review, but the wind farm is on aquaculture land, which cannot be freely used for other purposes, Changhua County Government Department of Economic Affairs Director Liu Yu-ping (劉玉平) said.

However, the Council of Agriculture is open to conditional land category changes, he said, adding that the department would review the case after it receives an application from the company.