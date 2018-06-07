NPP’s Freddy Lim calls for legislation on refugee rights

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

New Power Party Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) yesterday called for legislation on refugees to better protect people, such as Chinese human rights activist Huang Yan (黃燕), who are seeking political asylum in Taiwan.

Huang, who has been granted refugee status by the UN, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on May 29 from Jakarta.

With the help of Taiwan Association for China Human Rights chairman Yang Hsien-hung (楊憲宏), Huang was on May 30 allowed into the nation for three months.

“Before arriving in Taiwan, Huang had been imprisoned many times in China and denied medical treatment for cancer and a miscarriage. She also wandered around Southeast Asia for some time,” Lim said on Facebook.

Huang thanked Taiwan in tears after she was granted temporary political asylum, he wrote.

“The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which took effect in Taiwan in 2009, prohibits nations from returning individuals to other nations where they could face risk of human rights violations or abuse. The decision by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mainland Affairs Council and the National Immigration Agency to grant Huang permission to stay based on the covenant shows that Taiwan is committed to freedom, democracy and humanitarianism,” Lim said.