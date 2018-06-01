Annette Lu bids DPP farewell after failed mayoral bid

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter, with CNA

Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) no longer concerns her as it has ceased to be the party that she once dedicated her life to.

“At a time when Taiwan is losing its presence in the international arena and cross-strait peace is facing greater threats than ever, my country is still fighting and is overshadowed by improper electoral tactics. I am heartbroken,” Lu told reporters after arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport from Malaysia last night.

As the DPP has lost its founding spirit, Lu is no longer interested in party politics or elections, she said.

Her remarks came one day after her office issued a cryptic statement indicating the former vice president’s wish to leave the DPP after failing to secure the party’s nomination as its Taipei mayoral candidate.

The DPP’s Central Standing Committee on Wednesday named DPP Legislator Pasuya Yao (姚文智) as the party’s candidate to run against independent Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Ting Shou-chung (丁守中).

“People with differing ideas cannot work together,” Lu said in the statement. “Bye, bye, DPP.”

Lu’s office did not respond to reporters’ questions about whether the statement meant that she was renouncing her DPP membership.

The DPP responded with a short statement, saying that the former vice president’s decision was regrettable, but that the party would respect it.

Asked to comment, Yao on Wednesday said that he would rather not believe that Lu had taken such a position.

When asked by reporters whether she would consider running as an independent, Lu did not give a direct answer, saying only that she would not rule out any possibilities.

Lu, 74, served as vice president from 2000 to 2008 and has been a member of the party, which was founded in 1986, since November 1990.