FEATURE: Taiwan boosting domestic defense industry abilities

By Ralph Jennings / AP, TAICHUNG

Standing on his company’s sprawling campus in central Taiwan, Lin Nan-juh (林南助) said he is able to make any plane his government calls for.

“We can do whatever’s asked,” said Lin, president of Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC), a leader in the defense industry serving Taiwan.

It is a bold statement with potentially major significance for Taiwan’s democratic survival as it seeks to build up its domestic defense industry in the face of China’s warnings and the reluctance of foreign arms suppliers to provide it with the planes, ships, submarines and other hardware it needs to defend its 23 million people.

While the US — which is legally bound to respond to threats to Taiwan — continues to be its main arms supplier, Taiwan is increasingly looking to replace those politically fraught, touch-and-go deals with domestic production that is reliable as well as technologically advanced.

Taiwan’s indigenous systems are “both a source of national pride and a product of necessity,” said David An, senior research fellow with the Washington-based policy incubator Global Taiwan Institute. “As it’s commonly said, necessity is the mother of invention.”

The self-reliance policy has been strongly promoted by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), whose government has been shunned by Beijing since shortly after she took office more than two years ago.

Defense is included in Tsai’s economic program targeting eight industries for innovation and job creation, with the government helping match its defense needs with the abilities of Taiwanese companies.

China’s recent actions have underscored the risk for Taiwan.

Beijing has been upping pressure by cutting its already tenuous diplomatic links [with Taipei] and has sent military planes and an aircraft carrier close to Taiwan multiple times.

China has the world’s second-largest defense budget behind the US, significantly boosting its ability to blockade, attack and possibly invade Taiwan.

Taiwan’s domestic arms industry got started in the 1970s, more than two decades after Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) Nationalist forces fled China for the former Japanese colony after Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) Chinese Communist Party seized power in 1949.

Adaption and development of foreign technology gave companies such as AIDC much of what they needed to grow and help keep the peace with the mainland, said Mei Fu-shing, (梅復興) director of the Taiwan Security Analysis Center, a research and consulting practice based in New York.

“Indigenously developed and produced weapons have contributed materially to deterrence in the Taiwan Strait over the past three or four decades,” Mei said.

Taiwan’s capabilities have improved of late in both quality and technical sophistication, Mei said, pointing to the production of air-to-air missiles as an example.

“Taiwan’s defense industry obviously has progressed,” making it less reliant on foreign sources, he said.

Along with protest actions from Beijing — including the suspension of exchanges with the US military after a US$6.4 billion arms package for Taiwan was announced in 2010 — US sales are constrained by concerns about the leaking of sensitive advanced technology across the Taiwan Strait to China.

Despite that, such sales continue, with US President Donald Trump’s administration notifying the US Congress last year of its intent to approve seven proposed deals for technical support, anti-radiation missiles, torpedoes and other technology valued at about US$1.42 billion.