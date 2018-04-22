Ministry highlights WHA efforts

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said it would continue to use all possible channels to increase the nation’s chance of receiving an invitation to the WHO’s annual World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland, including highlighting reports in the international media.

As of Friday, mainstream international media had published 134 articles about Taiwan’s bid to participate in this year’s WHA, which is to be held from May 21 to May 26, the ministry said in a statement, mentioning in particular the Yomiuri Shimbun in Japan and the Medical Journal of Australia.

Some of the articles were opinion pieces written by the nation’s overseas representatives, including one by Representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰) published in the Washington Times on Thursday and one by Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) in Japan’s Mainichi Shimbun published on Friday.

To educate the international community on the nation’s medical achievements and National Health Insurance program, the ministry last month took 13 foreign journalists on a six-day tour of the healthcare system.

The government on April 2 launched an English-language Web site titled “Leave No One Behind” that highlights the nation’s dedication to global health, the ministry said, adding that it had recorded more than 82,000 hits as of Friday.

The ministry also mentioned a three-minute documentary titled A Perfect Pair (阿巒的作文課), which it produced and began distributing on March 31.

The video, which shows Taiwanese efforts to treat a Vietnamese girl with lymphedema, had been viewed more than 4.71 million times as of Friday and shared by several foreign government agencies, including the US Department of State, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association and the German Institute Taipei, the ministry said.

In a bid to expand the reach of its messaging, the ministry has also printed WHA-themed stickers and bookmarks, and designed a special frame for Facebook profile pictures with the phrase: “Health for all, Taiwan can help.”

The ministry said it would carry on with its efforts.

Ministry officials have said that the likelihood of Taiwan receiving an invitation this year is even lower than last year, when it failed to receive an invitation for the first time since 2009 due to Chinese pressure.