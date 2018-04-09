Ma to embark on US trip to talk at Stanford panel

Staff writer, with CNA

Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) is scheduled to fly to San Francisco today for a five-day trip, during which he is to talk at a Stanford University panel discussion, Ma’s office said yesterday.

Ma is expected to arrive in San Francisco tonight.

Tomorrow, he plans to visit the city’s Chinatown, where he is to lay a wreath in front of a statue of Republic of China founder Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙), before attending a banquet hosted by Taiwanese expats in the city later that night, a statement from the office said.

Ma is to deliver a speech, titled “Taiwan’s Three Challenges Ahead: The Economy, Cross-strait Relations and Democracy,” at a panel discussion at the university on Wednesday, the statement said.

Ma is also scheduled to visit Tesla and Google headquarters on Thursday before attending another banquet hosted by overseas Taiwanese that night.

He is to head home on Friday and is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Saturday, it said.

This would be the fourth time the former president has traveled abroad since he stepped down in May 2016, after completing his second term in office.

Ma visited Malaysia in November 2016.

In February last year, he visited New York, Boston and Washington at the invitation of US think tanks.

His most recent trip was to Los Angeles in November last year.