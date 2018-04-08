Last committee members nominated

Staff writer, with CNA

The Cabinet yesterday announced the three final nominees for the yet-to-be-formed transitional justice promotion committee, which is to investigate political repression during the Martial Law period with the aim of bringing about social reconciliation.

The Cabinet has proposed Yang Tsui (楊翠), an associate professor of Sinophone literature at National Dong Hwa University, Academia Sinica ethnologist Peng Jen-yu (彭仁郁) and former Taiwan Association for Truth and Reconciliation chief executive Yeh Hung-ling (葉虹靈), Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said.

The Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例), passed in December last year, stipulates that the committee must consist of nine members, to be nominated by the premier and approved by the Legislative Yuan. It must not include more than three members from the same political party and at least three members from each gender should sit on the committee.

The commission has been entrusted with making political archives more readily accessible, including the retrieval of those kept by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT); removing remnants of authoritarian rule; redressing miscarriages of justice; producing a historical report on the period and promoting transitional justice.

On March 31, the Cabinet nominated former Control Yuan member Huang Huang-hsiung (黃煌雄) as chairman of the committee and Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chang Tien-chin (張天欽) as its vice chairman.

It also nominated pastor Eleng Tjaljimaraw (高天惠) of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan, Judicial Reform Foundation member Greg Yo (尤伯祥), Academia Sinica Institute of Taiwan History director Hsu Hsueh-chi (許雪姬) and National Taiwan University history professor Hua Yih-fen (花亦芬).