President has NT$52m in savings, Control Yuan says

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) reported total savings of just more than NT$52 million (US$1.79 million) as part of her assets, the Clean Politics Report published by the Control Yuan on Friday said.

Tsai has total savings of NT$52.18 million, which is NT$2.9 million more than she reported in October 2016, said the Control Yuan, which audits and reviews the behavior of public officials and agencies.

It periodically makes public the assets of the nation’s highest officials.

Under her name, Tsai has securities worth NT$4.13 million, a NT$1.1 million investment in Dongdao Corp and a lease to the company for land on which she receives NT$90,000 per month, all of which showed no change from the report in 2016.

She also owns four plots of land — two in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), one in Daan District (大安) and one in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) — and one house each in Daan and Yonghe.

She has outstanding mortgages totaling NT$8.93 million, the report said.

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) declared four plots of land and two houses, as well as joint savings of NT$5.65 million with his wife, Luo Feng-ping (羅鳳蘋).

They also have securities worth NT$13.2 million, down from NT$14.95 million in 2016, another NT$158,570 in China Steel Corp stock entrusted to a wealth management company and 10 insurance policies.

The Control Yuan also reported the assets of the heads of four cities and counties.

Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and his wife reported NT$127.65 million in savings, while Hualien County Commissioner Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) and his wife had NT$4.3 million in savings.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) reported NT$20.84 million in savings, while Hsinchu County Commissioner Ching-chun (邱鏡淳) reported NT$1.36 million in savings.

Control Yuan President Chang Po-ya (張博雅) disclosed savings with her husband of NT$6.92 million, as well as 13 plots of land and five houses she manages, and 18 plots of land and six houses she has entrusted to a wealth management company.

Chang has NT$34.96 million in debt, the report said.