Stamps to feature final images captured by Chi

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Images of natural scenery filmed by Taiwanese documentary director Chi Po-lin (齊柏林) before his death in a helicopter crash last year would be featured in a new stamp collection scheduled to be issued in the second quarter of this year, Chunghwa Post said yesterday.

Chi was filming the sequel to his award-winning documentary, Beyond Beauty-Taiwan From Above (看見台灣), when his helicopter crashed in the mountains near Hualien on June 8 last year.

Still images from the footage that Chi captured on his camera are intact, the postal company said, adding that the images include cattle herds on Dajian Mountain (大尖山) in Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township (恆春); Yushan in Nantou County; sunset at fish farms in Yungan Fishing Port in Kaohsiung and the shape of a big footprint on the rice paddies in Hualien County’s Yuli Township (玉里).

The collection is to contain stamps with denominations of NT$8, NT$9, NT$13 and NT$15, Chunghwa Post said.

The postal firm is to publish three other new stamp collections. The first is to feature imagery from Taichung, including scenes from Taichung Park, National Taichung Theater, Wuling Farm and the Gaomei Wetlands in Taichung’s Cingshuei District (清水).

The second collection is to feature the lighthouses around Taiwan, including the Gaomei Lighthouse in Taichung, the Wuciou Lighthouse in Kinmen County, Suao Lighthouse in Yilan County and Anping Lighthouse in Tainan.

The third collection would be a collaboration between Chunghwa Post and the Republic of Palau Post Office, which would feature blacktip reef sharks and green sea turtles, the company said.