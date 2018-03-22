Mayor Ko touts YouBike as ridership nears 100m

By Chen Yi-chia and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

With YouBike ridership expected to exceed 100 million soon, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that the milestone is not only an achievement for which Taipei should be proud, but also shows the public’s morality and Taiwan’s expertise in bicycle manufacturing.

The YouBike system was launched in 2009 under former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), who encountered many difficulties when promoting the bike-sharing scheme.

Many parents visited the mayor’s office to express their concern that placing YouBike stations near schools would affect their ability to pick up their children, Hau told a news conference on Tuesday.

Giant Manufacturing Co, which collaborated in the project, accrued a deficit of NT$50 million (US$1.7 million) to allow free rides for the first 30 minutes and to set up stations around the city, Hau said.

Residents around planned YouBike stations also staged protests, but Hau encouraged his colleagues in city hall to stand firm for what was right, he said, adding that time has proven that his insistence was correct.

The quality of Giant’s bicycles are such that even the Dutch he spoke with while visiting the Netherlands in January thought that it was a Dutch brand, Ko said.

The YouBike system has 400 stations and 13,000 bikes citywide, Ko added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation is preparing a slew of gifts and awards in anticipation of the 100 millionth rider, as current ridership stands at about 98 million.

People are eligible to enter a lottery draw if they ride a YouBike at least 10 times before May 31, the department said, adding that prizes include an iPhone X 64G edition and a commemorative EasyCard precharged with NT$500.

The 99.1 millionth rider would receive an EasyCard precharged with NT$1,000, while the 99.2 millionth rider would receive an EasyCard with NT$2,000, it added.

The count is to continue until the 100 millionth winner, who is to receive an EasyCard with NT$10,000, the department said.

Starting from April 1, YouBike users in Taipei are to receive a NT$5 discount if they take the MRT or the bus within an hour after they return the bike, it said.

MRT or bus riders who transfer to a YouBike within an hour of disembarking would have the first 30 minutes free, the department said, adding that senior courtesy cards could also be used to rent YouBikes after April 1.