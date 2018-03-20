Home / Taiwan News
Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - Page 4　

Taiwanese-led team’s discovery cited by ‘Discover’

Staff writer, with CNA

Discover has ranked a report about a Taiwanese scientist’s team finding a protein in a 195 million-year-old dinosaur fossil as its 12th top story of last year.

An article about the discovery was published by Nature Communications, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, on Jan. 31 last year, describing how a team led by Lee Yao-chang (李耀昌) of the National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center used a new method to find the protein collagen in a fossil that is more than 100 million years older than previous preserved protein findings.

The team used in situ synchrotron radiation-based Fourier transform infrared microspectroscopy to look inside the rib fossils of the Lufengosaurus specimen.

It was like looking at tiny blood vessels whose diameter was one-third that of a human hair, Discover magazine said.

Discover published its list of last year’s top stories in its January/February edition.

This story has been viewed 295 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top