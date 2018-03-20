Taiwanese-led team’s discovery cited by ‘Discover’

Staff writer, with CNA

Discover has ranked a report about a Taiwanese scientist’s team finding a protein in a 195 million-year-old dinosaur fossil as its 12th top story of last year.

An article about the discovery was published by Nature Communications, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, on Jan. 31 last year, describing how a team led by Lee Yao-chang (李耀昌) of the National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center used a new method to find the protein collagen in a fossil that is more than 100 million years older than previous preserved protein findings.

The team used in situ synchrotron radiation-based Fourier transform infrared microspectroscopy to look inside the rib fossils of the Lufengosaurus specimen.

It was like looking at tiny blood vessels whose diameter was one-third that of a human hair, Discover magazine said.

Discover published its list of last year’s top stories in its January/February edition.