FEATURE: EPA deputy minister and researcher weigh in on controversial power plant

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

As air pollution has spiraled into a political issue, upgrading a coal-fired power plant seems to many a retrogressive move for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and an academic researcher yesterday said that the project might result in a backlash from local businesses.

The controversial Shenao (深澳) Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Rueifang District (瑞芳) is expected to start operating again in 2025. Once completed, it would be the third operational power plant in the north of Taiwan, along with the city’s Linkou (林口) Power Plant and Keelung’s Hsieh-ho (協和) Power Plant.

State-run Taiwan Power Co’s (Taipower) plan to upgrade the plant, which stopped operations in 2007, had passed an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in 2006. Due to changes to the project, Taipower filed an environmental impact analysis report with the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) in May last year.

It proposes to replace two supercritical generators with ultra-supercritical generators and reduce their capacity from 800,000 to 600,000 kilowatts each, and has said that their polluting emissions of sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter would be more than halved.

On Wednesday, the project was approved by the EPA’s environmental impact assessment grand assembly, sparking criticism.

The decisive vote was cast by assembly chairperson and EPA Deputy Minister Thomas Chan (詹順貴), who was previously a prominent lawyer known for his environmental work.

In an interview with the Taipei Times yesterday, Chan said the EPA was not entitled to reject the project, given that its potential impact on the environment has been lessened.

He added that the EPA could only choose between the 2006 project and Taipower’s modified proposal, citing Article 38 of the Environmental Impact Assessment Enforcement Rules (環境影響評估法施行細則).

“If it was a new project, the assembly could have required the developer to conduct more surveys,” he said, adding that he made the decision based on his legal expertise without any political pressure from higher-ranking officials.

Nonetheless, the assembly has required that Taipower reveal its plans for achieving energy transformation by 2025, with 50 percent of power being generated from natural gas, 30 percent from coal and 20 percent from renewable sources, he said.

In its final report on the project, the utility would clarify the information required by the assembly, Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Bureau of Energy Deputy Director-General Lee Chun-li (李君禮) said yesterday, but did not promise to conduct additional surveys regarding public health.

Lee added that the percentage of the nation’s power generated using coal would decrease from 47 percent to 30 percent by 2025.

Since November last year, Taipower has cooperated with the EPA and reduced electricity output when air quality is bad, Lee said.

Asked if the Shenao Power Plant upgrade would be the last coal-fired power plant construction project, he said it was difficult to say, because plants could replace older generators with better units that pollute less.

For some people, it is the utility and the ministry, instead of the EPA, that should be held responsible for the Shenao project.

As a state-run utility, Taipower should have taken the lead in convincing the public of the project’s necessity by providing thorough documentation, National Taiwan University Risk Society and Policy Research Center researcher Chao Chia-wei (趙家緯) said.